Afghan Extremists Seek to Enter CIS Countries Disguised as Refugees - Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Extremists from Afghanistan seek to enter the territory of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) disguised as refugees, Andrey Klimov, who heads the Russian upper chamber's commission for protection of state sovereignty, said on Wednesday.

"We know for sure that there is a desire for extremists to enter the territory of the CIS and the CSTO disguised as refugees," Klimov said.

The lawmaker said that such a situation requires a response and did not rule out "innovations" to the law related to migration and cooperation on borders.