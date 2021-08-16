UrduPoint.com

Afghan Fiasco Sends Biden's Political Fortunes Reeling

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:05 PM

Afghan fiasco sends Biden's political fortunes reeling

President Joe Biden was expected to break his silence "soon" on the US fiasco in Afghanistan, an advisor said Monday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden was expected to break his silence "soon" on the US fiasco in Afghanistan, an advisor said Monday.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told ABC that the country "can expect to hear from the president soon. He's right now actively engaged with his national security team. He is working the situation hard." All weekend the Democrat, who took office with more foreign policy experience than any new president in decades, hunkered down at his secluded Camp David retreat.

As stunning images played out of Kabul, where a frantic US evacuation echoed the 1975 fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War, Biden was near invisible.

Being in Camp David meant he remained far from journalists. His only statement came in written form on Saturday, insisting that the sudden US withdrawal from Afghanistan, triggering a Taliban total takeover, had been the only possible choice.

Then as pressure mounted Sunday for Biden to demonstrate he was in charge, the White House issued a single photograph, showing the president in a polo shirt seated alone at a table while listening to advisors on a large monitor screen.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Polo White House David Vietnam Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Urdu unites people living across Pakistan: Adminis ..

Urdu unites people living across Pakistan: Administrator Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Taliban Should Allow Humanitarian Organizations to ..

Taliban Should Allow Humanitarian Organizations to Work in Afghanistan - US Envo ..

2 minutes ago
 Zambia's President Promises Peaceful Transfer of P ..

Zambia's President Promises Peaceful Transfer of Power After Defeat in Election

2 minutes ago
 Afghan Ambassador to UN Urges Security Council to ..

Afghan Ambassador to UN Urges Security Council to Call For End of Violence in Af ..

2 minutes ago
 Cotton picking commences in South Punjab

Cotton picking commences in South Punjab

6 minutes ago
 71 persons fined, restaurants sealed over violatio ..

71 persons fined, restaurants sealed over violation of Corona SOPs

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.