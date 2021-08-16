President Joe Biden was expected to break his silence "soon" on the US fiasco in Afghanistan, an advisor said Monday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden was expected to break his silence "soon" on the US fiasco in Afghanistan, an advisor said Monday.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told ABC that the country "can expect to hear from the president soon. He's right now actively engaged with his national security team. He is working the situation hard." All weekend the Democrat, who took office with more foreign policy experience than any new president in decades, hunkered down at his secluded Camp David retreat.

As stunning images played out of Kabul, where a frantic US evacuation echoed the 1975 fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War, Biden was near invisible.

Being in Camp David meant he remained far from journalists. His only statement came in written form on Saturday, insisting that the sudden US withdrawal from Afghanistan, triggering a Taliban total takeover, had been the only possible choice.

Then as pressure mounted Sunday for Biden to demonstrate he was in charge, the White House issued a single photograph, showing the president in a polo shirt seated alone at a table while listening to advisors on a large monitor screen.