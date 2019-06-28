Afghan fighting leaves 15 militants dead in eastern Ghazni province

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GHAZNI, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :At least 15 militants have been killed as clash erupted in Dehyak district of the eastern Ghazni province, provincial government spokesman Aref Nuri said Friday.

The clash, according to Nuri, erupted late Thursday night after Taliban fighters attacked the security checkpoints in Tasang area of Dehyak district.

The police retaliated and killed 15 militants including seven foreign insurgents on the spot and injured seven others.

Nuri also confirmed that four security personnel had been killed and three others injured in the fighting.

Meantime, Zabihullah Majahid who claimed to speak for the Taliban outfit confirmed the fighting but insisted over a dozen security personnel had been killed and several others injured.