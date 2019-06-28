UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Fighting Leaves 15 Militants Dead In Eastern Ghazni Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 07:17 PM

Afghan fighting leaves 15 militants dead in eastern Ghazni province

At least 15 militants have been killed as clash erupted in Dehyak district of the eastern Ghazni province, provincial government spokesman Aref Nuri said Friday

GHAZNI, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :At least 15 militants have been killed as clash erupted in Dehyak district of the eastern Ghazni province, provincial government spokesman Aref Nuri said Friday.

The clash, according to Nuri, erupted late Thursday night after Taliban fighters attacked the security checkpoints in Tasang area of Dehyak district.

The police retaliated and killed 15 militants including seven foreign insurgents on the spot and injured seven others.

Nuri also confirmed that four security personnel had been killed and three others injured in the fighting.

Meantime, Zabihullah Majahid who claimed to speak for the Taliban outfit confirmed the fighting but insisted over a dozen security personnel had been killed and several others injured.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Militants Police Ghazni Government

Recent Stories

Central banks abandon rupee despite promises: Mian ..

5 minutes ago

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Says May Visit Russia i ..

4 minutes ago

Indian troops launch CASO in Sopore

4 minutes ago

Cheques distributed among children of police marty ..

4 minutes ago

Bridegroom kills man on second day of wedding

4 minutes ago

Trader among two murdered in Sargodha

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.