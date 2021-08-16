Afghan First Vice President Saleh Says Remaining in Country Despite Fall of Kabul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said on Monday that he was remaining in the country despite the seizure of Kabul by the Taliban Islamist movement (banned in Russia).

On Sunday, Saleh said that he would never bow to the Taliban.

"In my soil. With d people. For a cause & purpose. With solid belief in righteousness.

Opposing Pak backed oppression & brutal dictatorship is our legitimacy," the official wrote on his Twitter page.

On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul, after which President Ashraf Ghani announced resignation and left the country. Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital.

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said that the movement had put an end to the 20-year war in the country.