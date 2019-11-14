Fifteen militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) surrendered on Thursday to the security forces in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, the provincial governor's spokesman told Sputnik

"Fifteen IS members surrendered with their weapons to the security forces this morning in the Achin district of Nangarhar," Attaullah Khogyani said.

On Wednesday, media reported, citing the provincial authorities that a group of 121 IS militants and their family members surrendered to the Afghan forces amid ongoing counterterror operations in Nangarhar.

Acting Afghan Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi announced on November 10 that the IS group had been defeated in the country, while remaining small cells would be eliminated.

Nangarhar is where IS first emerged in the country in 2014 and established its stronghold.