KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Afghan security forces have arrested the head of the Khorasan branch of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in the country's north and northeastern provinces, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the security forces, the arrested militant was an active member of the Taliban's guerrilla offshoot, the Haqqani network, between 2012-2014, after which he joined the ranks of the IS terrorists.

During the investigation, the man confessed that he was involved in attacks on mosques in Kabul and was plotting another bomb attack in the province of Kunduz.

"Obaid, known as Ikrima, has admitted that two religious scholars were killed in a bomb blast at two mosques in Kabul and that he had recently planned an attack on a mosque in Kunduz," the NDS statement read.

Afghanistan has long been in a state of turmoil, with the government fighting the IS and the Taliban insurgency. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint counterterrorism operations across the country.