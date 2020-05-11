Afghan Forces Arrest IS Leader for South Asia, 2 Other Senior Members - Reports

Afghan forces have arrested Abu Omar Khorasani, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) for southern and eastern Asia, along with Saheeb, the head of public relations, and Abu Ali, the group's intelligence head, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Monday, citing a statement from the National Directorate of Security (NDS).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Afghan forces have arrested Abu Omar Khorasani, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) for southern and eastern Asia, along with Saheeb, the head of public relations, and Abu Ali, the group's intelligence head, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Monday, citing a statement from the National Directorate of Security (NDS).

According to the broadcaster, the Afghan forces captured the leader and his accomplices in the Kart-e-Naw area in Kabul city as a result of a special operation carried out thanks to the confession of four other senior IS militants detained by security forces earlier.

The broadcaster added that five insurgents were killed in the operations and eight others were injured. At the same time, the security forces also suffered losses two members were killed and six others were injured.