Afghan Forces Arrest IS, Taliban 'Officials' In Nangarhar Province - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 08:30 PM

Afghan Forces Arrest IS, Taliban 'Officials' in Nangarhar Province - Authorities

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Afghan forces have arrested Taliban and Islamic State (IS, terror group, banned in Russia) "officials" in eastern Nangarhar province, the governor's spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said on Sunday.

According to Khogyani, two deputy district governors nominated by the IS and the Taliban as well as an IS propaganda official were captured alive in a special operation.

Another six Taliban members have been killed in a retaliatory attack in Nazyan district, the official added.

More Stories From World

