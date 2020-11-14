Afghan Forces Arrest Plotter of Kabul University Terror Attack - Reports

Afghan forces have arrested the plotter behind the deadly terrorist attack on Kabul University earlier this month which left 22 people dead, media reported citing the country's First Vice President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Afghan forces have arrested the plotter behind the deadly terrorist attack on Kabul University earlier this month which left 22 people dead, media reported citing the country's First Vice President.

On November 2, three gunmen attacked the law faculty of the university and shot at students point blank for several hours before being neutralized. The attack left 22 dead, mostly students, as well as 27 wounded.

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, in a post on Facebook on Saturday, announced the capture of the mastermind behind the attack, broadcaster Tolo news reported.

According to the outlet, Saleh explained that the suspect confessed to having planned the attack as he had been a student at the faculty for three years.

The student, named Adil, admitted he was recruited by the Haqqani Network which is closely affiliated with the Taliban.

Saleh explained that Adil was ordered to carry out the attack so as to exert pressure on the Afghan government, which at that time was engaged in peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar's Doha.

Furthermore, the three attackers belonged to different terrorist organizations working together, including Hizb ut-Tahrir, the Islamic State (both banned in Russia) and the Taliban, Tolo News reported.

The Islamic State terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack but the Afghan government blamed the Taliban, which in turn denied involvement.