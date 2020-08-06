Afghan Forces Arrest Senior IS Militant in Kunar Province - Authorities

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Afghan forces arrested a senior militant of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) during a special overnight operation in Kunar province, Ghani Musamim, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said Wednesday.

According to the spokesman, Khan Saed, an IS supply officer was arrested in Sawki district. The Afghan forces also seized six pieces of arms, several radios and SIM cards.

National defense and security forces conduct joint counterterror operations across Afghanistan amid the long ongoing fight between the government and the Taliban radical movement. The Islamic State terrorist group has also strengthened its influence in the conflict-stricken country.