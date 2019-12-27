Afghan Forces Arrest Senior Taliban Member In Country's Northeast - Police Chief
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 12:54 PM
Afghanistan's special forces on Friday arrested Habib Khan, a senior Taliban member, in the country's northeastern province of Kunar, according to a local police chief
The local police said that Khan was arrested by the special forces as part of a military operation in the Narang district.
The militant was seized along with two AK-47 assault rifles, two grenades and other ammunition that he had in his possession.
The Taliban have not commented on the incident so far.
The Taliban group has been waging a war against the Afghan government for years, challenging stability and security in the region. As a result, terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda (both banned in Russia), have also spread across the country.