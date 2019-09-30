Afghan forces have arrested a suicide bomb maker during an operation against Taliban militants in the eastern province of Logar, the National Security Council of Afghanistan said

The man was arrested by Afghan National Police special forces during an operation in the Mohammad Aghai district of the Logar province.

He is believed to be a professional in preparing car bombs and creating suicide belts.