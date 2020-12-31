UrduPoint.com
Afghan Forces Arrest Suspects in Journalist Rahmatullah Nikzad's Murder Case

Afghan security forces arrested two men on suspicion of murdering Rahmatullah Nikzad, the head of the Ghazni Journalists' Union, the General Directorate of National Security said Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Afghan security forces arrested two men on suspicion of murdering Rahmatullah Nikzad, the head of the Ghazni Journalists' Union, the General Directorate of National Security said Thursday.

"The arrested defendants pleaded guilty and stated that in addition to the assassinations, they had played an active role in several other mine and terrorism cases," a statement read.

Nikzad, a freelance photojournalist who contributed to the AP and Al-Jazeera, was fatally shot outside his Ghazni home on December 21. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. No armed group reportedly claimed the attack.

The General Directorate identified the suspects as members of a militant group of commander Qari Obaid. It said they had been freed from jail under a prisoner swap deal between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

