(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) If the Taliban ceases hostilities, the Afghan forces will be able to defeat other terrorist groups, the country's National Security Council Adviser Hamdullah Mohib said on Monday.

The Taliban and the United States signed a peace agreement on February 29 in Qatar's capital of Doha, stipulating withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for the movement's guarantee that Afghanistan will not become a safe haven for terrorists.

"The Taliban have not yet announced that they have stopped terrorist attacks ... If they stop the war, Afghan forces can stop other terrorists," Mohib told Afghanistan National Television, also saying that the movement has no control over its fighters.

He also criticized the Taliban for not engaging in peace talks with Kabul, negotiating with outsiders instead, while stressing the Afghan authorities' readiness for talks.