Afghan Forces Capture Senior Taliban Commander In Helmand Province - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 11:00 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Afghan government forces have captured the Taliban's deputy governor and Red Unit commander in southern Helmand province, special forces spokesman Javed Saleem said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Saleem, the special operation was held on Monday.

The Taliban have not so far commented on this information.

Attacks by the Taliban on security forces checkpoints and civilians in Afghanistan continue despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and Washington in Qatar in late February, which called for a reduction in violence in the country.

The peace deal was set to pave the way for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country within 14 months, and the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the militant group and the government, following a mutual release of prisoners, although negotiations have yet to begin.

