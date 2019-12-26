Afghan Forces Catch 2 Suspected Suicide Bombers in Eastern Nangarhar Province - Commander

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Two suspected suicide bombers wearing female clothing were captured Thursday near the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan 's eastern Nangarhar region, an army commander told Sputnik.

"Two suicide bombers wearing burqas ...

were detained in the Pirakhel area of the Khogyani district today," Mohammad Karim Niazi, who is a commander of the Afghan Army's 4th brigade in Nargarhar, said.

The suspects were traveling in the company of a woman and a child.

Niazi identified the men as Abdul Rahim and Majnon.

The commander said they confessed to being members of the Taliban militant group. According to Niazi, they had targets in Jalalabad, east of Baghdad.