Afghan Forces Claim Capture of Taliban 'Governor' in Kabul

Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security announced on Saturday the detention of Taliban member Haji Lala who it says was the militants' top commander in the Kabul province

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021)

"The Taliban's acting governor for Kabul, Mohammad known as Haji Lala, was captured by National Security Special Forces," the directorate said.

Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the armed group, said the Taliban "strongly reject this claim." He argued that they did not know the arrested person and denied that Haji Lala was their top man in Kabul.