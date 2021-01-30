UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Forces Claim Capture Of Taliban 'Governor' In Kabul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:15 PM

Afghan Forces Claim Capture of Taliban 'Governor' in Kabul

Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security announced on Saturday the detention of Taliban member Haji Lala who it says was the militants' top commander in the Kabul province

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security announced on Saturday the detention of Taliban member Haji Lala who it says was the militants' top commander in the Kabul province.

"The Taliban's acting governor for Kabul, Mohammad known as Haji Lala, was captured by National Security Special Forces," the directorate said.

Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the armed group, said the Taliban "strongly reject this claim." He argued that they did not know the arrested person and denied that Haji Lala was their top man in Kabul.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Militants Governor Man Top

Recent Stories

People facing different problems due to wrong poli ..

5 minutes ago

Opponents of France's Global Security Bill Holding ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan lags behind in scientific research cultur ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan set to show up India HR abuses in IIOJK g ..

5 minutes ago

Anti-encroachment drive to start in Latifabad from ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai/based Galaxy Racer announces partnership wit ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.