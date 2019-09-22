UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Forces Clear Ghazni's Jaghatu District From Taliban - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 02:50 PM

Afghan Forces Clear Ghazni's Jaghatu District From Taliban - Defense Ministry

KABUL/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) Afghan forces have cleared Jaghatu district in central Ghazni province from Taliban after two years of militants' control over this area, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Jaghatu is one of the largest and most populates district in this Afghan province.

"As a result of #Mobeen operation of ANDSF [Afghan National Defense and Security Forces] (phase 2) Jaghatu district of #Ghazni province cleared from enemies," the ministry said on Twitter.

According to the TOLOnews broadcaster, Taliban militants took this district under control two years ago.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid has denied the information that Jaghatu district was retaken by government troops.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Twitter Ghazni Sunday 2015 From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.