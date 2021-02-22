UrduPoint.com
Afghan Forces Destroy Taliban Heroin Production Facility In Nangarhar - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 10:10 AM

Afghan Forces Destroy Taliban Heroin Production Facility in Nangarhar - Defense Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) A Taliban heroin production facility was demolished and 1,000 packs of hashish were destroyed in Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province, the Ministry of Defense informs.

The special operation carried out by the Afghan National Army (ANA) in Nangarhar's western Sherzad district left 150 Taliban members killed.

ANA forces also diffused 120 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during the operation, the defense ministry said.

