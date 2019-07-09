Afghan Forces Detain 2 Iranian Soldiers for Illegal Border Crossing - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The Afghan forces have detained two Iranian soldiers who illegally crossed the Afghan border, Ghulam Mahyuddin Khairkhwah, the Farah province's police commander, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Two Iranian soldiers, who have entered 70 meters (76.

5 yards) into Afghan soil in the Farah province with vehicle and carrying a heavy weapon, were detained by border forces [on Monday] and are now in custody," Khairkhwah said.

According to officials, the Iranian government, in response, has cut electricity across the border with Afghanistan.

Tehran has not commented on the incident yet.