UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Forces Detain 2 Iranian Soldiers For Illegal Border Crossing - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 01:10 PM

Afghan Forces Detain 2 Iranian Soldiers for Illegal Border Crossing - Police

The Afghan forces have detained two Iranian soldiers who illegally crossed the Afghan border, Ghulam Mahyuddin Khairkhwah, the Farah province's police commander, told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The Afghan forces have detained two Iranian soldiers who illegally crossed the Afghan border, Ghulam Mahyuddin Khairkhwah, the Farah province's police commander, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Two Iranian soldiers, who have entered 70 meters (76.

5 yards) into Afghan soil in the Farah province with vehicle and carrying a heavy weapon, were detained by border forces [on Monday] and are now in custody," Khairkhwah said.

According to officials, the Iranian government, in response, has cut electricity across the border with Afghanistan.

Tehran has not commented on the incident yet.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Electricity Vehicle Farah Border Government Weapon

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

19 seconds ago

BASF shares plunge on profit warning

21 seconds ago

Europe's once biggest migrant centre to close in I ..

23 seconds ago

China urges US to 'immediately cancel' arms sale t ..

24 seconds ago

Taliban, Afghan Gov't Held No Discussions on Place ..

26 seconds ago

Electricity prices to further increase under IMF p ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.