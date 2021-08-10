UrduPoint.com

Afghan Forces Foil Taliban Attack On Provincial Capital In Baghlan - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 12:50 AM

Afghan Forces Foil Taliban Attack on Provincial Capital in Baghlan - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) have repelled an attack by the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) on Pol-e-Khomri, the capital of the northeastern Baghlan province, Defense Ministry spokesman Fawad Aman said on Monday.

The Taliban were reported to have been conducting mortar attacks on Pol-e-Khomri since Sunday night.

"#ANDSF and Public Resistance Forces repulsed Taliban's attack on Pul-Khomri city, #Baghlan provincial center tonight. About 100 #terrorists were killed and wounded as a result of reciprocal operation," Aman tweeted.

Violent clashes and terrorist attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite peace talks between the government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha. The Islamist movement has managed to overrun a significant portion of the country's rural areas and is now targeting major cities.

The United Nations has repeatedly condemned the multiple attacks in Afghanistan, called for an immediate end to fighting in urban areas, and the start of meaningful intra-Afghan peace talks.

