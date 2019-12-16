Afghan Forces Free 12 Prisoners From Taliban Jail in Oruzgan Province - Defense Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Afghan security forces held an operation in the country's central province of Oruzgan and rescued 12 people from a Taliban prison, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Afghan forces have broken into a Taliban prison in the Shaheed-e-Hassan district of Oruzgan and freed 12 prisoners. Three Taliban guards were killed in the operation," the statement read.

The ministry added that it remains unknown whether those rescued were civilians or security staffers.

The Afghan government has been engaged in a vicious struggle with the Taliban movement for almost two decades. Recent attempts to restore peace through negotiations have been unsuccessful. With the peace talks in limbo, the Taliban have continued with their insurgency and violence, to which the government has responded with special operations to eliminate security threats.