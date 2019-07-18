UrduPoint.com
Afghan Forces Free Tank Truck Drivers North Of Kabul - Reports

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:38 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Afghan forces on Thursday freed two drivers of oil tank trucks from Taliban captivity in an operation north of Kabul, local media reported.

The special operations forces killed five insurgents during the raid in the Baghlan province, according to a statement seen by the Khaama news agency.

The Taliban have been active in the region. They overran the strategically important Kayan valley there last week, threatening a key highway that links the Afghan capital to the northern city of Mazari Sharif.

