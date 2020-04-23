UrduPoint.com
Afghan Forces Kill 12 Taliban Militants, Injure 10 Others In Kandahar Province - Police

Afghan Forces Kill 12 Taliban Militants, Injure 10 Others in Kandahar Province - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) A total of 12 Taliban members were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of clashes with the Afghan security forces in the southern province of Kandahar, local police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the local police, the Taliban attacked a police checkpoint in the Darweshano area of Khakriz district last night, triggering a response from the security forces.

"Twelve Taliban insurgents were killed and 10 others were injured in the response to the attacks," the spokesman said.

In addition, the police said that 56 militants and 11 police officers were killed and injured in clashes between the Taliban and Afghan security forces in Zhari, Mianashin and Spin Boldak districts of Kandahar province.

The Taliban group has not yet commented on the attacks.

Attacks by the Taliban on security forces checkpoints in Afghanistan continue despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and Washington in late February that called for a reduction in violence in the country.

The peace deal was set to pave the way for the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the militant group and the government, following the mutual release of prisoners, although negotiations have yet to start.

