Afghan Forces Kill 13 Taliban Militants in Helmand Province - Defense Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) At least 13 Taliban militants were killed and 10 others were injured in a special operation by the Afghan forces in the southern province of Helmand, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, during the operation in Nawa district the Afghan national police discovered and seized 18 barrels of explosives, as well as a number of weapons and ammunition.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the operation.

The Afghan armed forces and the Taliban continue fighting despite months of peace talks in Doha. The new US administration's decision to review the Trump-era peace deal with the Islamist movement, which envisaged conditional American troop pullout by May 2021, has added extra uncertainty to the negotiations.