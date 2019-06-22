UrduPoint.com
Afghan Forces Kill 13 Terrorists Including 2 Foreigners In Country's North - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Afghan security forces killed 13 terrorists including two foreigners on Friday in Faryab province to the north of the country, local media reported citing military.

According to Afghan 209th Shaheen Corps' statement quoted by the Khaama Press news agency, the terrorists were eliminated in an airstrike carried out in Pashtun Kot district of Faryab province.

One of the foreign militants killed was Ali Aka from Uzbekistan.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban movement, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

