Sumaira FH 58 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 10:50 PM

Afghan Forces Kill 14, Injure 6 Taliban Militants in Eastern Ghazni Province - Military

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) The Afghan armed forces have killed 14 members of the Taliban group and injured six others after insurgents attacked security posts in the country's eastern Ghazni province, the 203rd Thunder Corps said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, militants have planned a series of attacks on security posts in the city of Ghazni, Muqur and Andar districts late yesterday, but faced a strong response from the Afghan Air and Ground Forces.

In a different statement, the 203rd Thunder Corps said that 12 more militants were killed and five others were injured in the Sabari district of the eastern province of Khost. According to the military, the group attacked security checkpoints in the district's Gurguri area last night, but no security forces were injured in clashes.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incidents.

In addition, a security source told Sputnik that six Afghan soldiers and two police officers were killed and eight other security officers were injured in clashes after the Taliban attacked a security post in the Pul-e-Khashti area of the Imam Sahib district in the northern province of Kunduz.

The Afghan army's 217th Pamir Corps confirmed that the clashes took place but did not specify the number of casualties among the security forces. At the same time, it said that six militants were killed and four others were injured in the clashes.

Another incident took place in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Kunar. A security source told Sputnik that three Taliban militants were killed and two others were injured after the group launched an attack in the Singam and Dam Dara areas of the province's Marawara district

The Taliban have not commented on the attack yet.

In the western province of Herat, at least 17 insurgents were killed and seven others were injured as the Taliban attacked a security checkpoint in the province's Pashtun Zarghoon district last night, the local governor's office said on Sunday.

Ten more Taliban members were killed in clashes after they attacked the Sorbaghal and Ashaq abad security checkpoints of the Maiwand district in the southern province of Kandahar last night, according to local police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai. In addition, the Afghan forces destroyed ten different weapons of the Taliban.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

The Afghan Maiwand 215th Corps, in turn, said that four Taliban militants were killed and five others were injured in the southern province of Helmand last night as the group planned to attack security posts in the Marjah district. In addition, the Afghan forces seized several weapons and ammunition.

The Taliban movement has not yet commented on the incident.

Meanwhile, local authorities in Afghanistan's western province of Farah said that the province's Pashtrood district police chief was killed in a clash with the Taliban last night.

Khair Mohammad Noorzai, a member of the provincial council, told reporters that the Taliban attacked the district center, killing the police chief and two other police officers. Insurgents also abducted five others.

