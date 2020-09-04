UrduPoint.com
Afghan Forces Kill 15 Taliban Militants In Southern Kandahar Province - Military

Afghan troops on Thursday killed 15 members of the Taliban movement and injured six others after they attempted to attack security checkpoints in the southern Kandahar province, Khwaja Yahya Alawi, a spokesman for the Afghan National Army's 205th Corps, told Sputnik on Friday

"Yesterday, Taliban insurgents planned to attack security and defense posts in Shah Walikot district, and they were targeted by air and ground forces, and 15 Taliban members were killed and six others injured," Alawi said.

The spokesman added that the Taliban's military equipment and transport vehicles, including 43 mines and 13 motorcycles, were destroyed during the operation.

The Taliban movement has not yet commented on the incident.

