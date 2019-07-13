UrduPoint.com
Afghan Forces Kill 16 Taliban Militants During Clash In Country's North - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 12:16 PM

Afghan security forces have killed 16 militants of the Taliban radical movement and injured another 10 fighters during a clash in the northern Afghan province of Balkh, local media reported on Saturday, citing the security forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) Afghan security forces have killed 16 militants of the Taliban radical movement and injured another 10 fighters during a clash in the northern Afghan province of Balkh, local media reported on Saturday, citing the security forces.

The clash occurred after the Taliban carried out an attack against one of the Afghan forces' bases in the province early on Friday, the Khaama Press News Agency reported.

According to the news agency, the Afghan forces successfully repelled the attack with air support and did not lose any personnel.

