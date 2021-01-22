(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The Afghan National Security Forces have killed 16 members of the Taliban Islamist group, including its five senior members, during an operation in the eastern province of Nangarhar, the governor's office said on Friday.

According to the regional authorities, the operation was carried out in the Khogyani and Sherzad districts of Nangarhar.

The operation was launched after the militants had attacked security posts in the area.

Violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha.