Afghan Forces Kill 17 Taliban Insurgents in Central Afghanistan - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The Afghan forces have killed 17 Taliban militants in the central Afghan province of Uruzgan, an anonymous source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to the source, over the past two days, the Afghan forces have launched ground and air operations in some parts of the provincial district of Gizab, killing 17 insurgents and wounding several others.

Earlier, the Taliban captured several areas of the district, and approximately 100 soldiers were killed in clashes.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.