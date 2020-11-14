Afghan Forces Kill 18 Militiamen in Overnight Operation in Kandahar Province - Police

Afghan joint police and military forces have killed 18 militiamen in an overnight operation in Afghanistan's south, police in Kandahar said Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Afghan joint police and military forces have killed 18 militiamen in an overnight operation in Afghanistan's south, police in Kandahar said Saturday.

"18 insurgents were killed and 12 others wounded in the operation," read a statement issued by police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai.

Security forces destroyed around 30 of the militia's weapons in the course of the operation, Barakzai added.

No comments about the matter have been made by Afghan militia groups, including the Taliban.