Afghan Forces Kill 18 Taliban Members, Injure 12 Others In Eastern Afghanistan - Military

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 10:30 AM

Afghan Forces Kill 18 Taliban Members, Injure 12 Others in Eastern Afghanistan - Military

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The Afghan armed forces have killed 18 members of the Taliban group and injured 12 others during an operation in the country's eastern province of Ghazni, the 203rd Thunder Corps said in a statement on Monday.

According to the military, the operation was conducted on Sunday in the Mullah Nooh Baba area of the province's Andar district as part of security measures.

During the operation, a number of weapons, ammunition and military equipment were also destroyed, the armed forces added.

Despite Kabul and the Taliban launching peace talks in Qatar's Doha in September, the country has since witnessed fierce clashes between the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and the radical movement in a number of provinces.

