Afghan Forces Kill 18 Taliban Militants In Kandahar Province - Defense Ministry
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:40 AM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) At least 18 Taliban militants were killed during a special operation in the Afghan southern Kandahar province, according to the country's Defense Ministry.
The Afghan defense and security forces, supported by the air forces, held a joint operation in Arghandab and Zheri districts of the Kandahar province.
also injuring three other Taliban militants, the ministry said.
The intra-Afghan talks in Doha have so far failed to put an end to the confrontation on the ground. On the contrary, Afghanistan has witnessed a spate of bomb attacks and clashes in recent months, with the military continuing to regularly conduct operations against Taliban militants.