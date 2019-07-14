Afghan Forces Kill 20 Taliban Fighters in Central Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) A total of 20 Taliban militants have been killed and another three militants have been detained in the central Afghan province of Wardak by Afghan special forces, local media reported on Sunday, citing military officials.

As part of the special forces' operation in the province's Jaghatu district, the security officers have also destroyed a small arms depot, the Khaama Press news Agency reported.

The Taliban remains one of the key opponents of US-backed Kabul, which carries out regular security raids against the insurgents as part of a lengthy civil conflict between the parties.