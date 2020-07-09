(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) As many as 20 Taliban militants were killed in a retaliatory attack in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar by the government's security forces, the provincial governor's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Taliban insurgents attacked checkpoints in the Zawa area of the province's Khogyani district on Tuesday, according to the local authorities.

The Afghan Defense Ministry, in its turn, confirmed the information on those killed ans added that several other group members were injured in the retaliatory attack.

At the same time, a security source told Sputnik that four Afghan soldiers were injured and one tank was destroyed in a clash with Taliban insurgents in the Zawa area.

The Taliban have continued to target civilians and military personnel with armed attacks and bomb blasts despite signing a peace deal with representatives from the United States in February.

The agreement was intended to pave the way for the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the militant organization and the government in Kabul, although these have yet to commence due to major disagreements over the mutual release of prisoners.