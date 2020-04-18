Afghan Forces Kill 22 Taliban Militants in Paktia, Logar Provinces - Officials

A total of 22 Taliban militants have been killed in the Afghan provinces of Paktia and Logar after security forces conducted attacks against the militant organization, local officials reported on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) A total of 22 Taliban militants have been killed in the Afghan provinces of Paktia and Logar after security forces conducted attacks against the militant organization, local officials reported on Saturday.

In a statement, the Afghan National Army's 203rd Thunder Corps confirmed that Border Police had killed 12 armed insurgents in the Zazi district of the eastern Paktia province.

Later in the day, the Logar provincial governor's office said in a statement that ground and air operations launched by the Afghan National Army resulted in the deaths of 10 Taliban militants in Charkh district.

A further 16 insurgents suffered injuries during the attack, and military operations are still ongoing in the region, the governor's office stated.

There were no reported casualties by either the Border Police or the Afghan National Army. The Taliban has yet to comment on either incident.

Violent clashes in Afghanistan continue despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and the US on February 29. The agreement was set to pave the way for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country within 14 months and the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the militant group and the government, following the mutual release of prisoners.