Afghan Forces Kill 23 Taliban Militants in Preemptive Attack - Defense Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The Afghan Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that its troops killed 23 Taliban militants who had been plotting attacks against security forces in the southern province of Kandahar.

"23 Taliban were killed and 10 others were wounded in Zherai and Arghandab districts of Kandahar province yesterday.

They were planning to attack Afghan forces, when they were targeted by ANA [Afghan National Army]," the ministry said in a tweet.

Additionally, the ministry said that 10 vehicles and a large cache of weapons were destroyed.

Clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban militants have been ceaseless despite the restarted talks between Kabul and the Taliban's political arm in Qatar's capital Doha this week.