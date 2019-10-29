Afghan forces kill 33 militants in eastern province

(@FahadShabbir)

GHAZNI,AFGHANISTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :As many as 33 militants have been killed as government forces backed by fighting planes struck Taliban hideouts in parts of the eastern Ghazni province over the past 24 hours, said an army statement released here Tuesday.

In the operations, which have covered Muqar, Ab Band, Gero and Andar districts of the restive province, 11 more militants have been wounded, the statement further said.

High amount of arms and ammunition and a number of the militants' vehicles have also been discovered and seized by security forces, added the statement.

Without providing information on the possible casualties of the security forces, the statement said the security forces would continue to target the insurgents elsewhere in the country. Taliban militants have not commented on the report.