Afghan Forces Kill 37 Taliban Militants in Central Uruzgan Province - Military

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) At least 37 Taliban militants were killed and 20 others were injured in clashes with Afghan forces in the central Uruzgan province, the 205th Atal Corps said on Monday.

"Last night, Afghan forces launched air and ground attacks on the Taliban in Gizab and Dehradun districts, killed 37 insurgents and wounded 20 others," the statement said.

The Taliban movement has not yet commented on the matter.