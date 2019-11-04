UrduPoint.com
Afghan Forces Kill 4 Taliban Militants In Central Afghanistan - Spokesman For Governor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 02:14 PM

Four Taliban militants were killed and two others injured on Monday in an operation launched by Afghan government forces in the Ghazni province in central Afghanistan, a spokesman for local governor told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Four Taliban militants were killed and two others injured on Monday in an operation launched by Afghan government forces in the Ghazni province in central Afghanistan, a spokesman for local governor told Sputnik.

"Afghan forces launched an operation in the Malok area of Qarabagh district in the Ghazni Province at around 4:00 a.m.

this morning [11:30 GMT], and four Talibans killed and two others injured," a spokesman for Governor Wahidullah Kalimzai said.

Afghanistan has been suffering a prolonged confrontation between government forces and the militants of the radical Taliban movement, which had previously captured a significant territory in rural areas of the country and launched attacks on large cities. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces regularly conduct joint counterterrorism operations across the country.

