UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Forces Kill 46 Taliban Militants In Northern Faryab Province - Afghan Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 05:23 PM

Afghan Forces Kill 46 Taliban Militants in Northern Faryab Province - Afghan Military

Afghan military killed 46 members of the Taliban movement and injured 37 more during an operation in the northern Faryab province, Mohammad Hanif Rezai, a spokesman for the 209th corps of the Afghan National Army, also known as the Shaheen Corps, told Sputnik on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Afghan military killed 46 members of the Taliban movement and injured 37 more during an operation in the northern Faryab province, Mohammad Hanif Rezai, a spokesman for the 209th corps of the Afghan National Army, also known as the Shaheen Corps, told Sputnik on Saturday.

According to Rezai, several Taliban units attacked the Qaisar district of the Faryab province but were pushed back by the military. The spokesman added that the district was under control of the Afghan forces.

At the same time, Rezai said that the military operation was still underway, while the Afghan armed forces were clearing the area from the Taliban militants.

Meanwhile, the provincial government said that several high-ranking members of the Taliban were injured during the operation.

The movement has not yet commented on the incident.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Militants Army Same From Government

Recent Stories

Rebels edge Force in nailbiter to make Super Rugby ..

35 seconds ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

37 seconds ago

Super Rugby AU table

38 seconds ago

Unknown youngster dies as speeding car ran over hi ..

40 seconds ago

River Indus runs in medium flood: FFC

7 minutes ago

Nation renews pledge on Defence Day to offer all s ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.