Afghan Forces Kill 46 Taliban Militants in Northern Faryab Province - Afghan Military

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Afghan military killed 46 members of the Taliban movement and injured 37 more during an operation in the northern Faryab province, Mohammad Hanif Rezai, a spokesman for the 209th corps of the Afghan National Army, also known as the Shaheen Corps, told Sputnik on Saturday.

According to Rezai, several Taliban units attacked the Qaisar district of the Faryab province but were pushed back by the military. The spokesman added that the district was under control of the Afghan forces.

At the same time, Rezai said that the military operation was still underway, while the Afghan armed forces were clearing the area from the Taliban militants.

Meanwhile, the provincial government said that several high-ranking members of the Taliban were injured during the operation.

The movement has not yet commented on the incident.