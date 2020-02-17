UrduPoint.com
Afghan Forces Kill 5 Taliban Militants During Operation In Country's South - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 11:00 AM

Afghan Forces Kill 5 Taliban Militants During Operation in Country's South - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) The Afghan Security Forces have killed five Taliban militants and destroyed several improvised explosive devices during a counterterrorism operation in the country's southern province of Kandahar, media reported, citing the military.

The raid was carried out in Kandahar's Khakriz district, the Khaama Press agency reported late Sunday. The security forces also discovered and defused five improvised explosive devices.

Taliban has not commented on the operation so far, according to the news agency.

Your Thoughts and Comments

