Afghan Forces Kill 5 Taliban Militants In Central Uruzgan Province - Military

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Afghan troops killed five members of the Taliban movement during an operation in central Uruzgan province on Friday night, a spokesman for the Afghan National Army (ANA) said on Saturday.

"Last night, ANA forces conducted an operation in Tarinkot, the capital of Uruzgan province, in which five Taliban insurgents were killed," Khwaja Yahya Alawi, the spokesman for the 205th Atal Corps of the military, said.

In a separate incident, a failed attempt to plant a mine in the southern Kandahar province resulted in an explosion that killed four Taliban insurgents on Friday, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, a spokesman for the provincial police, told Sputnik.

"Last night, four insurgents wanted to plant a mine in the Anjargi area of Shah Wali Kot district [of Kandahar], which exploded on them and killed four insurgents," the spokesman said.

Barakzai also mentioned that two civilians died in a roadside bomb blast in the same area on Friday.

The Taliban have not commented on any of the incidents.

On Saturday, the intra-Afghan peace talks between the Kabul administration and the Taliban are scheduled to start in Qatar.

