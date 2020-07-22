The Afghan National Army has killed five Taliban militants after insurgents attacked military posts in the country's central Ghazni province, the 203rd Thunder Corps said in a statement on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The Afghan National Army has killed five Taliban militants after insurgents attacked military posts in the country's central Ghazni province, the 203rd Thunder Corps said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Last night [Tuesday], insurgents attacked security checkpoints in the Arzo area of Ghazni city and killed five insurgents, including Abu Jandal, a leader of the Mullah Wakil group," the statement read.

The Taliban have yet to comment on the incident.

Elsewhere in the country, five police officers were killed and four others injured in a roadside bomb explosion in the southern Kandahar province.

A security source told Sputnik that the blast took place in the 14th Police District on Wednesday morning.

Another similar incident was reported in the central province of Uruzgan.

A roadside bomb detonated in the Khas Uruzgan district, leaving six security officers dead, including the district police chief, according to a source.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.