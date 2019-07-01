UrduPoint.com
Afghan Forces Kill 5 Taliban Militants In Kabul Gunfight - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 08:01 PM

Afghan Forces Kill 5 Taliban Militants in Kabul Gunfight - Ministry

All five Taliban militants who stormed a Defense Ministry building in the Afghan capital on Monday have been killed after an hours-long gun battle with security forces, the Interior Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) All five Taliban militants who stormed a Defense Ministry building in the Afghan capital on Monday have been killed after an hours-long gun battle with security forces, the Interior Ministry said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahim told the 1TV news channel that gunmen exploded a bomb outside the logistics center in Kabul before storming the building.

At least one person died and 105 were wounded in the blast, many of them children from nearby schools, according to the Public Health Ministry.

The Taliban have launched a series of attacks across the country in recent weeks even as their leaders in Qatar are negotiating a peace deal with the team of US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad.

Insurgents want US troops to leave the country in return for guarantees that it will not harbor foreign militants. Washington wants them to sign up to a permanent ceasefire and enter direct talks with the Afghan government, whom the Taliban call a US puppet.

