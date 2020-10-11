UrduPoint.com
Afghan Forces Kill 5 Taliban Militants In Northern Faryab Province - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 04:30 PM

Afghan Forces Kill 5 Taliban Militants in Northern Faryab Province - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) Afghan military repelled an overnight Taliban attack on security posts in the northern Faryab province and killed five militants during the clash, Karim Yorash, a spokesman for the provincial police, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Last night, a number of insurgents tried to attack security posts in Shirin Tagab district [of Faryab], five Taliban members were killed and six others were wounded in the clash," Yorash said, adding that Afghan soldiers seized weapons from the militant group.

The Taliban have not commented on the incident yet.

In addition, the Afghan military killed 26 Taliban militants during security operations in Helmand and Kandahar provinces on Saturday night, according to local authorities.

