Afghan Forces Kill 5 Taliban Militants, Injure 4 Others In Zabul Province

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 02:47 PM

Afghan Forces Kill 5 Taliban Militants, Injure 4 Others in Zabul Province

Afghan forces have killed five Taliban militants and injured four others in an operation in southern Zabul province, the local police chief said on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Afghan forces have killed five Taliban militants and injured four others in an operation in southern Zabul province, the local police chief said on Wednesday.

"Five militants were killed and four others were injured in the operation," the statement said.

During the operation, the Afghan National Police seized 10 motorcycles, two radio stations and several light and heavy weapons units.

At least 12 Taliban militants were killed and seven others were injured in the Kandahar province after an attack on security checkpoints in the Zheri district.

Kandahar police chief spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Sputnik that no casualties were reported among the security forces personnel in the attack.

Violent clashes in Afghanistan continue despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and the United States on February 29. The agreement was set to pave the way for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country within 14 months, and the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the militant group and the government.

