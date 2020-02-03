Afghan Forces Kill 6 Militants In Northern Jawzjan Provine
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 06:16 PM
Six militants have been confirmed dead as a clash flared up in Khanaqa district of the northern Jawzjan province, provincial government spokesman Abdul Marouf Azar said Monday
SHIBERGHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Six militants have been confirmed dead as a clash flared up in Khanaqa district of the northern Jawzjan province, provincial government spokesman Abdul Marouf Azar said Monday.
The clash broke out after the security forces stormed a Taliban hideout in Katashakh area of the restive district on Sunday evening, killing six members of the so-called Red Brigade of the Taliban and wounding two others, according to the official.
No security personnel or civilians had been harmed during the raids, and the Taliban militants have yet to comment.