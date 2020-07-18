UrduPoint.com
Afghan Forces Kill 6 Taliban Militants During Clashes In Uruzgan Province - Military

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Afghan Forces Kill 6 Taliban Militants During Clashes in Uruzgan Province - Military

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The Afghan National Army has killed six Taliban militants and injured four others after insurgents attacked military posts in the central province of Uruzgan, the 205th Atal Corps said in a statement on Saturday.

"Taliban insurgents attacked Afghan forces in Dehra Wood and Khas Uruzgan districts of Uruzgan province yesterday [Friday], then started clashes and six insurgents were killed and four others injured," the statement read.

The Taliban have yet to comment on the incident.

The same night, security forces in another central province of Ghazni killed four Taliban insurgents and injured five others after the latter launched attacks on military checkpoints.

"Taliban insurgents attacked the National Defense and Security Forces in the Arzoo Kalan area of Ghazni province yesterday and in response attack four Taliban [militants] were killed and five others injured," the Afghan Defense Ministry said.

No information regarding losses or injuries among the Afghan forces has been reported so far.

